₹70 lakh home without a home loan? Woman shares her 3-year saving plan that made it happen

A Maharashtra woman, Pooja Gowda, says she bought and furnished a nearly 70 lakh home in Shahad without taking a home loan, using disciplined savings, a separate “dream account", sales incentives and a construction-linked payment plan.

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A three-year plan

Gowda said the flat cost ₹60 lakh, while interiors took the total outlay to about ₹70 lakh. She paid for it over three years, saving ₹4 lakh in the first year, ₹5.5 lakh in the second and ₹9.5 lakh in the third — ₹19 lakh in total — while also maintaining a ₹1 lakh emergency fund.

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Her core rule was to separate spending money from money meant for the house. “You have to open two accounts, a salary account and a dream account,” she said, adding that she moved a major share of her salary into the second account as soon as it was credited.

To reduce impulsive withdrawals, she kept the “dream account” free of debit and credit cards. “Please don’t be afraid, just plan strategically and start it,” she advised aspiring homeowners.

Avoiding the loan

Gowda initially considered a home loan for the balance amount but said a conversation with her father led her to negotiate directly with the builder. Because the property was under construction, she arranged to pay the remaining amount in installments tied to construction progress.

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Under the arrangement, she paid ₹1 lakh a month for 36 months, with the remaining ₹8 lakh due at possession. The plan allowed her to spread the cost across the construction period rather than servicing a long-term loan.

Income made it possible

Her sales job was central to the strategy. Besides her salary, she said she earned average monthly incentives of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, giving her additional cash flow to direct toward the house.

She also clarified that her family did not sell its previous home to fund the purchase. Instead, they renovated it and rented it out, preserving an income-generating asset while she built her own home.

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The video attracted appreciative reactions, with several users praising her discipline and sales career. One commenter wrote, “Thank you so much for sharing this part of the journey,” while another said, “As a female, I am proud of you that you achieved this.”

Another person wrote, "My god, a sales job needs a different kind of skill. You must be very good at convincing and selling."