BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki reported a 14.9 per cent increase in total sales at 1,60,598 units in March against 1,39,763 units in the year-ago month. Tata Motors reported 35 per cent increase in total sales to 69,440 units in March as compared to 51,309 units in the same month last year.
In India, BMW cars range between Rs 30 lakh for a basic model to over Rs 2 crore due to high import duty.
The spy shots of new Pulsar 150 show cosmetic changes made to the motorcycle, taking some design cues from the higher placed Bajaj Pulsar 180.
The Mahindra XUV500 facelift is to be launched sometime in April this year when the complete list of specifications, price and variants will be revealed.
Japanese auto majors Suzuki Motor Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have concluded a basic agreement for supply of hybrid and other vehicles to each other.
As electrification gathers steam and companies launch more and more products, the lithium ion battery industry will outstrip the traditional battery segment by 2025.
At the No. 4 slot was Maruti's premium hatchback Baleno, which registered a blistering 106 per cent growth in sales at 15,807 units last month.
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 56,082 crore in market cap
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces