Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors clock double-digit growth in March

Mail Today Bureau
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki reported a 14.9 per cent increase in total sales at 1,60,598 units in March against 1,39,763 units in the year-ago month. Tata Motors reported 35 per cent increase in total sales to 69,440 units in March as compared to 51,309 units in the same month last year.

 
 

Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari

BMW hikes car prices by 3-5.5% from April

In India, BMW cars range between Rs 30 lakh for a basic model to over Rs 2 crore due to high import duty.
Land Rover launches India's first SUV convertible, Range Rover Evoque Convertible, at Rs 69.53 lakh

Mahindra and Ford finalise pacts to jointly develop electric SUV, compact car

New Bajaj Pulsar 150 spotted with updated looks, dual disc brakes

The spy shots of new Pulsar 150 show cosmetic changes made to the motorcycle, taking some design cues from the higher placed Bajaj Pulsar 180.
Pune-based Force Motors signs JV with Rolls-Royce subsidiary to manufacture engines and gensets

Mahindra XUV500 facelift spotted in production-ready avatar ahead of launch

The Mahindra XUV500 facelift is to be launched sometime in April this year when the complete list of specifications, price and variants will be revealed.
Toyota, Suzuki to produce cars for each other in India

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki to share models from next year

Japanese auto majors Suzuki Motor Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have concluded a basic agreement for supply of hybrid and other vehicles to each other.
Mahindra's premium Jawa motorbikes to be powered by Mojo's 300cc engine platform

Can Royal Enfield's most powerful bikes Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 beat Harley's Street 750?

Electric cars: A $42 billion opportunity for battery companies by 2030

As electrification gathers steam and companies launch more and more products, the lithium ion battery industry will outstrip the traditional battery segment by 2025.
40% consumers in India want to pay less for electric vehicle than petrol or diesel car: Study

Dzire top selling car in February; Maruti Suzuki bags six out of top 10 slots

At the No. 4 slot was Maruti's premium hatchback Baleno, which registered a blistering 106 per cent growth in sales at 15,807 units last month.
