The reported transactions involve Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The deals include player-for-player swaps, transfers involving revised contract fees and multi-player exchanges.

READ THIS: IPL 2027 trade: Mohammed Shami moves to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore; Sam Curran joins Lucknow

These movements could significantly influence team combinations ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. Franchises will be looking to strengthen their batting line-ups, add depth to their bowling attacks and make the most of their available auction purses.

IPL 2027: Full list of reported player trades

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How does the IPL player trade window work?

The IPL trading window allows franchises to negotiate transfers involving players contracted to their squads. Transactions must comply with the league's rules and the prescribed approval process.

There are two broad types of player trades:

Player-for-player trade: Two franchises exchange contracted players under mutually agreed terms.

All-cash trade: One franchise acquires a player from another team for an agreed transfer amount, without necessarily exchanging another player.

A trade is not completed merely because two teams express interest in a player. The relevant approvals and contractual requirements must be fulfilled before the transaction can be treated as official.

The timing of the trade window is important because it gives franchises an opportunity to address squad gaps before the auction. Teams can also reassess their spending plans based on the players they retain, release or acquire.

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IPL 2027 trade window and mini-auction: Important dates

Event Date Retention and release deadline November 17, 2026 Reported first trade window deadline December 9, 2026 Reported IPL 2027 mini-auction December 16, 2026 Reported second trade window opening December 17, 2026

The dates above should be checked against the latest official BCCI and IPL announcements before publication. The precise rules governing post-auction trades and player eligibility also depend on the regulations issued for the season.