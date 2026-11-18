His salary rose over the years, reflecting his standing in the league. Dhoni earned ₹12.5 crore per season in 2014 and 2015, before representing Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended from the competition.

READ THIS: 'Chennai will always be his home': MS Dhoni becomes Chennai Super Kings' Team Mentor

Following CSK's return in 2018, Dhoni's salary increased to ₹15 crore per season. He continued earning that amount until 2021, marking the highest annual salary of his IPL career.

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2022 season, Dhoni was retained for ₹12 crore, a figure that remained unchanged through 2024. His final two IPL contracts, for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, were valued at ₹4 crore each under the league's uncapped-player retention provision.

According to reported season-wise contract figures, Dhoni accumulated approximately ₹200.72 crore in IPL earnings between 2008 and 2026. He missed the entire 2026 season due to a calf strain, making his retirement announcement a significant moment for CSK supporters.

ALSO READ: 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon': MS Dhoni shares emotional video after IPL retirement

From captain to mentor

Dhoni's contribution to CSK extends far beyond his salary. Under his captaincy, the franchise won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 and reached 10 finals.

Advertisement

His move into a mentoring role will allow CSK to draw on his tactical experience and leadership as the franchise prepares for its next phase. While his playing days are over, Dhoni will continue to influence the team and help guide its next generation of players.