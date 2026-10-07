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Ajit Agarkar's exit: BCCI opens applications for one men’s selection committee position

Ajit Agarkar's exit: BCCI opens applications for one men’s selection committee position

Agarkar, who took charge as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee in July 2023, has completed his tenure and will not continue in the role

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:20 AM IST
Ajit Agarkar's exit: BCCI opens applications for one men’s selection committee positionAjit Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI Senior Men’s Selection Committee has come to an end

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI Senior Men’s Selection Committee has come to an end, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now formally beginning the process to fill the vacancy. The board has invited applications for one position on the Men’s Selection Committee, with the deadline set for October 14, 2026, at 5 PM IST.

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Ajit Agarkar’s tenure ends

Agarkar, who took charge as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee in July 2023, has completed his tenure and will not continue in the role. The BCCI’s latest notification does not specifically name Agarkar, but the opening of one position comes after he departs from the five-member selection panel.

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Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently serving as the interim chief selector, with the selection committee preparing for the next phase of India’s international calendar.

The incoming selector will be responsible for playing a key role in shaping the Indian men’s team across formats, including Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

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Opening position

According to the BCCI, one position is available on the Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications by 5 PM IST on October 14, 2026. After applications are screened and shortlisted, candidates will be called for personal interviews as part of the selection process.

Key responsibilities

The new selector will have several important responsibilities, including:

  • Selecting the Senior National Men’s Team for Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other formats.

  • Ensuring that team selection is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

  • Scouting and assessing players through domestic and international matches.

  • Identifying emerging talent and helping build a strong bench strength for Team India.

  • Attending team meetings and travelling to watch domestic and international matches when required.

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  • Preparing quarterly evaluation reports on the team’s performance for the BCCI Apex Council.

  • Addressing the media regarding team selections when instructed by the BCCI.

  • Playing a role in appointing captains for different formats.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as India captain—but her playing journey continues after World Cup and Asian Games glory

Eligibility Criteria

The BCCI has laid down specific playing and experience requirements for applicants. A candidate must have played at least one of the following:

  • 7 Test matches, or

  • 30 First-Class matches, or

  • 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.

In addition, the candidate must have retired from professional cricket at least five years ago.

The BCCI has also specified that anyone who has served on a BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of five years will not be eligible for the Men’s Selection Committee position.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 2:20 AM IST
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