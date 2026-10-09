India’s AI boom: Why Everpure sees a bigger opportunity beyond storage

“The strategy has not really changed. We’ve just entered a different phase,” said John Colgrove, co-founder and chief visionary officer of Everpure, explaining the rationale behind the company’s evolution from Pure Storage.

Colgrove said the business had reached a stage where it needed to shift its focus from providing storage infrastructure to helping customers manage, understand and use their data more effectively.

India’s growing digital economy and expanding data centre infrastructure provide a backdrop for this transition. According to figures cited by the company, the country generates nearly 20% of the world’s data but accounts for only around 2% of global data centre capacity, indicating significant potential for further infrastructure development.

However, Colgrove said enterprise AI adoption was still at an early stage and had yet to fundamentally alter storage requirements. He said he was beginning to see demand for higher performance as businesses deployed AI applications that accessed the same data as conventional enterprise workloads.

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As companies evaluate where to run AI applications, Colgrove expects flexibility to become increasingly important. The economics of cloud-based AI services, open-weight models and on-premises infrastructure are changing rapidly, making it harder to justify long-term technology commitments.

“The biggest thing I can do right now is remain agile so that I can adapt to those changes,” he said, arguing that enterprises should experiment with different approaches rather than commit prematurely to a single infrastructure model.

He also expects hybrid infrastructure to remain important, particularly for organisations such as banks, hospitals and critical service providers that cannot afford to make essential operations entirely dependent on cloud availability.

Everpure is positioning its energy-efficient technology, Enterprise Data Cloud architecture and flexible consumption offerings to meet these requirements. Its Bengaluru R&D centre, established in 2022, is one of three global innovation hubs, alongside Santa Clara in the US and Prague.

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The company invests around 19–20% of its global revenue in R&D and intends to maintain that commitment as it grows.

For Everpure, the opportunity in India will depend not only on the expansion of data centre capacity but also on how quickly enterprises move from AI experimentation to production and adapt their infrastructure to changing data demands.