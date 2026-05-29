iOS 27 Siri app first look: Here’s how “Search or Ask” feature may work on iPhone

Just ahead of Apple’s WWDC 2026 event, screenshots of the all-new Siri app for iOS 27 have surfaced, revealing “Search or Ask” functionality. The image showcased an AI chatbot-like interface similar to ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, where users can have back-and-forth conversations with the Apple assistant.

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Siri app on iOS 27: Here’s how it may look

According to a Bloomberg report and shared screenshots, the all-new Siri app will reportedly run in dark mode by default. On the bottom, it has an “Ask Siri” field where users are anticipated to type prompts. On the sides, we can see the attachment icon and the microphone option, suggesting that users can also use a voice prompt to command the assistant.

Alongside the “Ask” feature, the screenshots also revealed the history page that showcased past conversations. The report further highlighted that you can ask Siri to check your schedule and tell you when you’re free before scheduling additional meetings in your calendar. You can also ask Siri to draft emails, notes, or text messages.

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New Siri is planned to have a redesigned animation that pops out of the Dynamic Island and a Search or Ask interface that opens with a swipe from the top of the screen pic.twitter.com/wuC6hMLohY — Apple Design (@TheAppleDesign) May 28, 2026

Furthermore, Siri will also be able to extract relevant information from connected apps like calendars, messages, or files to generate more accurate responses.

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Siri’s Dynamic Island integration and “Search or Ask” feature

The report also highlighted that iOS 27 will bring Siri directly within the Dynamic Island. You can simply swipe down from the top centre of the screen to open a new “Search or Ask” interface for queries. This eliminates the traditional ways of activating Siri.

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The "Search or Ask" interface is said to look like an upgraded version of “Siri Suggestions,” which may show suggestions for frequently used apps, recent web searches, the weather forecast, and shortcuts. It is further highlighted that the “Search or Ask” results may appear in cards that expand from the Dynamic Island. However, you will be able to open the queries by swiping down into a full conversation view within the Siri app.

Lastly, Siri is also reported to come to the iPhone’s Camera app. In addition, we can also expect new Apple Intelligence tools for the Photos app, such as “Reframe” and “Extend.” Now, we may have to wait until the official announcement to confirm how these features would work in real-time.