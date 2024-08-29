7 days a week, 2 am nights: Why Nvidia employees still don't put in their papers

At Nvidia, employees often work until 2 a.m., seven days a week—but the rewards are too enticing to resist. The AI chipmaking giant demands long hours and intense dedication, yet few are willing to leave, thanks to the company’s generous pay packages.

Inside Nvidia, the work environment is described as a pressure cooker. Meetings frequently spiral into shouting matches, but employees endure the stress, bound by what one former staffer calls the “golden handcuffs.” According to Bloomberg News, the allure of stock grants that vest over four years has kept attrition low, even as the company's stock has skyrocketed by over 3,700% since 2019.

Current and former employees paint a picture of a grueling workplace where ten meetings a day, each packed with over 30 people, are not uncommon. The tension is high, with employees frequently clashing during these sessions. Despite this, the promise of substantial financial rewards keeps them tethered to their roles.

Nvidia’s success story is compelling. Under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, the company has become the dominant force in semiconductor manufacturing, driven by the surge in demand for AI technology. The company’s stock has surged, making long-time employees millionaires—yet they continue to work, drawn by the prospect of even greater wealth with the next stock vesting.

The perks at Nvidia go beyond just stock options. Employees, flush with cash, are known to splurge on luxury cars, vacation homes, and premium event tickets. The company’s parking lot is a testament to this, filled with high-end vehicles like Porsches and Lamborghinis.

Jensen Huang’s philosophy is clear: “If you want to do extraordinary things, it shouldn’t be easy.” At Nvidia, that effort is handsomely rewarded, ensuring that even those with the means to retire choose to stay in the game, waiting for the next windfall.