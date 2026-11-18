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Why Anthropic researcher believes AI could make people unemployable

Lin’s concern is that the impact on employment may not stop at workers having to learn new skills or move into different industries. As AI becomes capable of handling more complex professional tasks, people could be pushed from one occupation to another, only to find that those roles are automated as well.

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He described the eventual possibility as humans becoming “permanently unemployable”. In his assessment, people could then depend on government assistance for their livelihoods as conventional employment becomes increasingly difficult to secure.

Lin defines broadly superhuman AI as systems that can match or exceed the abilities of top human experts across almost every field. That could include software development, filmmaking and politics. Physical work may take longer to automate at scale, since replacing human workers would require billions of advanced robots to be developed and manufactured.

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Lin says AI firms should cut research pace to 25%

The employment challenge is only one part of Lin’s warning. He also raised the possibility that AI systems could eventually gain enough influence to push humans out of decision-making. He estimated a 20% chance that AI could “completely remove humanity from the equation”, while putting the likelihood of an outright takeover below 50%.

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To reduce such risks, Lin wants AI companies to slow their development efforts to “one quarter of its current rate”. He argues that the competition to release increasingly powerful models leaves too little time for safety research and testing.

Lin has worked at Anthropic for around 18 months. His work includes AI alignment and control, and he currently develops safeguards that monitor Claude’s responses to potentially harmful requests, including those involving weapons and hacking. His predictions are individual assessments, not an official forecast from Anthropic.