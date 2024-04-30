Apple iPhone 16 design leak reveals major changes: Vertical cameras, bigger displays; check pics

Recent leaks suggest that Apple might be shaking things up with its upcoming iPhone 16 series, especially with the Pro models. According to a leak shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X (formerly Twitter), we're possibly looking at larger displays for both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, a different camera island setup for the non-pro models and even the different button options.

Bigger displays

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to boast a 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max might stretch to a 6.9-inch display from the current 6.7 inches. However, the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their display sizes at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Camera alignment



Not just the screen sizes, but the camera setups are also getting a makeover. Moving away from the diagonal arrangement seen in the iPhone 13 through 15, the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could feature vertically aligned cameras, akin to older models like the iPhone 11 and 12. A unique addition, though, is the placement of the LED flash outside the camera module, possibly to accommodate new features such as spatial video recording capabilities.

Capacitive buttons?

Another interesting aspect of the iPhone 16 series could be the introduction of capacitive buttons. These touch-sensitive buttons might replace the traditional physical power and volume buttons, a concept rumored for earlier models but never implemented. Additionally, the Action button, previously exclusive to Pro models, might find its way across all variants of the iPhone 16.