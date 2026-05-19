Planning to buy Apple Watches? These buyers in India can now save big: Here’s how

Apple has expanded its education offers in several regions, including India, bringing Apple Watch models under the student savings program. Previously, the student offers were only applied to Macs, iPads, and related accessories, and now Apple Watches will be part of the program.

Under Apple’s Education Saving Program, eligible students and educators can purchase selected Apple Watch models at discounted prices from official Apple stores and online education stores across India.

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Apple Watch models under Education Saving Program

According to Apple’s online education store page, students and teachers can avail discounts on Apple Watch SE 3, which can be purchased at Rs 23,900, down from Rs 25,900. T

The Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are also available under the program, and they will be available at a revised price of Rs 41,900 and Rs 80,900. Therefore, buyers can save up to 9,000 on their Apple Watch purchase. To avail these prices, students and teachers must provide their valid school or university IDs.

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How to check your eligibility?

Buyers can check their eligibility for the Education Saving Program by visiting the Apple Education Store online and check via the UNiDAYS. It may ask customers to provide student or institutional credentials for verification. In addition, Apple may also ask for a student ID, faculty or staff ID, and admission or employment documents.

Once your eligibility is confirmed, browse the Apple Watch models available under the education savings program. Select your preferred Apple Watch model, case size, and strap option. Now, simply complete the purchase using your preferred payment method, and education savings will automatically be applied to your final order amount.