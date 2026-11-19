The report highlighted that the attack caused disruptions for approximately 10 days, during which several internal systems were down. The Commission stated that it has contained most of the attack, but the full extent of the damage remains unknown. "The ‌European ⁠Commission has taken the necessary steps in response to a detected cyber campaign," the Commission told Politico. "Individual systems ​were targeted ⁠and, in line with our standard practice, we have informed ​those concerned."

The EU executive also held an urgent meeting of its highest-level crisis management body to discuss the cyber incidents. Its cybersecurity watchdog, CERT-EU, detected the hack earlier this month and identified that they used ARTEX, an AI-powered tool designed to scan IT systems, to catch vulnerabilities in the European Commission's IT systems.

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The EU official said that some individuals or groups misuse such tools to target the Commission. As mentioned above, the Commission took several applications offline to prevent further risks and protect its systems. However, access has now been restored. As far as the data leak is concerned, it is unclear whether employees' personal data was compromised in the cyberattack.

The incident comes amid a series of high-profile cyberattacks and service disruptions reported globally in recent days, affecting Microsoft, major US banks, the US National Security Agency and popular websites such as Air France, BBC and Zoom.