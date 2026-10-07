Facebook to get a video-first makeover in India: What’s changing

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Facebook Reels coming soon?

According to a TechCrunch report, Meta has stated that all videos uploaded to Facebook will be treated and shared as Reels, regardless of their length or format. India is Meta’s largest market by user base, with the company’s advertising data suggesting that more than 400 million people in the country can be reached across its platforms. The latest Facebook UX test comes as video consumption continues to grow across Meta’s apps in India.

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By expanding its video-first approach on Facebook and other Meta platforms, the company aims to capture more watch time and strengthen its competitive edge against rival platforms like YouTube Shorts. If the test succeeds in driving engagement, Meta will likely roll out this video-first transformation to global markets in the coming months.

As of now, a broader rollout for the new video-centric user interface for Facebook remains uncertain, as Meta has not announced when, or if, the redesigned experience will be made available to all users in India or globally.