Facebook to get a video-first makeover in India: What’s changing

Facebook is reportedly testing a new app interface in India, giving users a new full-screen video experience instead of the traditional text/photo-heavy News Feed. This suggests that Meta is reportedly planning a makeover for Facebook, bringing the Reels interface front and centre and making Facebook feel more like a video-first platform.
However, the new video-first interface has not rolled out widely, and Facebook is currently testing it with a small group of users. Meta has further provided clarification, saying that users in the test can opt out if they prefer the traditional Feed-first experience. Therefore, the classic Feed isn't going anywhere, and it will remain available as a separate second tab in the app.