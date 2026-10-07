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Facebook to get a video-first makeover in India: What’s changing

Facebook to get a video-first makeover in India: What’s changing

Facebook is trialling a new full-screen video interface in India, shifting focus from text and photos to Reels. This move aims to increase watch time and better compete with YouTube Shorts in the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Facebook to get a video-first makeover in India: What’s changingFacebook Reels

Facebook is reportedly testing a new app interface in India, giving users a new full-screen video experience instead of the traditional text/photo-heavy News Feed. This suggests that Meta is reportedly planning a makeover for Facebook, bringing the Reels interface front and centre and making Facebook feel more like a video-first platform.

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However, the new video-first interface has not rolled out widely, and Facebook is currently testing it with a small group of users. Meta has further provided clarification, saying that users in the test can opt out if they prefer the traditional Feed-first experience. Therefore, the classic Feed isn't going anywhere, and it will remain available as a separate second tab in the app.

Must read: Meta faces UK probe over Instagram Instants, Ofcom questions safety checks before launch

Facebook Reels coming soon?

According to a TechCrunch report, Meta has stated that all videos uploaded to Facebook will be treated and shared as Reels, regardless of their length or format. India is Meta’s largest market by user base, with the company’s advertising data suggesting that more than 400 million people in the country can be reached across its platforms. The latest Facebook UX test comes as video consumption continues to grow across Meta’s apps in India.

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Must read: Meta, MeitY get NHRC notice over anti-Modi political content featuring children on Instagram

By expanding its video-first approach on Facebook and other Meta platforms, the company aims to capture more watch time and strengthen its competitive edge against rival platforms like YouTube Shorts. If the test succeeds in driving engagement, Meta will likely roll out this video-first transformation to global markets in the coming months.

As of now, a broader rollout for the new video-centric user interface for Facebook remains uncertain, as Meta has not announced when, or if, the redesigned experience will be made available to all users in India or globally.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 11:40 AM IST
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