Goodbye alert slider! OnePlus is replacing the signature slider with a customisable button

OnePlus has announced that it will be phasing out its iconic Alert Slider from upcoming smartphones, replacing it with a more versatile smart button. The news was shared by Pete Lau, the company’s founder, in a detailed post on the OnePlus Community forum.

The Alert Slider, a hallmark of OnePlus devices since the company’s early days, allowed users to easily switch between sound profiles without unlocking their phones. Lau described it as "a symbol of thoughtful design" but acknowledged that its functionality was limited due to its hardware-based nature.

Rethinking the Alert Slider

Lau revealed that the decision to retire the Alert Slider was not taken lightly. "When the OnePlus 10T launched without the Alert Slider, we heard you. Loud and clear," he said. Following that feedback, the company spent the past three years exploring ways to improve the feature.

The core issue, according to Lau, was the Alert Slider’s lack of customisability. "Its function is locked to its physical position, meaning it can’t be reprogrammed or expanded without losing its simplicity," he explained. This limitation prompted OnePlus to consider a more adaptable solution.

Introducing the Smart Button

The replacement for the Alert Slider will be a smart button, designed to offer greater customisation and enhanced functionality. Lau described it as "a button that adapts to you," capable of performing various tasks based on user preferences.

While specific details about the new button’s functionality have not been revealed, Lau assured users that essential features like quickly switching sound profiles will remain intact. "This was non-negotiable," he stated.

The smart button will also allow OnePlus to optimise internal space within the device, leading to structural improvements and better overall performance.

Balancing Change and Tradition

Lau acknowledged that the Alert Slider holds sentimental value for many OnePlus users. "I know this is a big change. And I know it’s not easy to accept," he wrote. However, he expressed confidence that the smart button will offer a more personalised and future-ready experience.

"We’re not just replacing the Alert Slider, we’re evolving it," Lau stated. "Keeping the best parts while unlocking new possibilities that weren’t possible before."

OnePlus is inviting feedback from its user base to shape the final functionality of the smart button, underscoring its long-standing focus on community-driven design.