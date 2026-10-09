How a labour strike in Taiwan chip fab could push phone and laptop prices higher in India

As per Fab Economics, the laptop and PC prices have risen by 20% to 30% over the last few years, while mid-range and budget smartphones have become 15% to 25% more expensive. Premium flagship smartphones have seen comparatively smaller increases of 8% to 15%, partly because wider profit margins and pre-negotiated multi-year volume contracts have helped cushion the impact. Standalone storage products, including SSDs and external drives, have been hit hardest, with prices rising by 40% to 60% amid the NAND flash crunch.

This pressure on consumer wallets could intensify further if a potential strike at Micron Technology’s manufacturing operations in Taoyuan, Taiwan, disrupts global memory supplies.

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“Taiwan represents 60% of Micron's global production capacity, and the Taoyuan facility is a key hub for DRAM and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM). Any prolonged disruption would severely strain an already historically undersupplied memory market,” said Danish Faruqui, CEO at Fab Economics.

Why a Micron strike matters

This strike threat at Micron’s Taiwan operations comes months after Samsung Electronics workers in South Korea staged industrial action in May over bonus payouts. In September, following a strong year, Micron announced its fiscal 2026 rewards package for more than 60,000 employees worldwide, including a cash bonus of New Taiwan Dollars T$1 million for employees in Taiwan. However, the union remains dissatisfied, seeking a performance linked pay structure that ties employee compensation to company profits, similar to the system at Samsung Electronics.

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The Taoyuan union has secured authorisation for strike action after 99% of members who voted backed the move. The vote gives the union the mandate to proceed with industrial action, although no strike date has been announced as negotiations over its demands continues.

"What is unfolding in Taoyuan is a direct regional spillover from South Korea. Once Samsung and SK Hynix set the benchmark by sharing double-digit operating profits with fab floor workers, employee expectations across the Taiwan started shifting,” says Jeongku Choi, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Micron’s Taoyuan site (Fab 11) is one of the pillars of Micron’s front-end DRAM manufacturing globally.

“Taoyuan has historically supplied 40% to 45% of its output to client platforms like PC DDR5 and mobile LPDDR5, with the rest feeding enterprise servers and HBM base dies. According to Counterpoint’s memory tracker, Micron contributes to roughly 20% of the global DRAM supply for smartphones and almost a third for PCs/Laptops. So, any stoppage in this fab which represents a third of Micron’s output should affect initially the spot market affecting the DRAM bit pricing as distributors look to hoard the supply and OEMs rush towards rivals Samsung or SK,” Choi.

When will consumers feel the pinch?

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A strike authorisation does not guarantee a production disruption or further price increases. However, with memory costs already climbing and suppliers prioritising AI-related demand, any interruption at Micron could add to the pressure on an industry already grappling with higher component costs. The first effects could emerge in the memory spot market before filtering through to supply contracts and, eventually, retail prices.

“A work stoppage at Micron’s Taoyuan facilities would pass through to retail price tags via a multi-tiered timeline, with the first waves hitting within days to a few weeks,” adds Faruqui.

With virtually no safety cushion left, within one to three weeks of the strike beginning, spot market prices for memory chips would start to spike as buyers respond to supply concerns. Faruqui adds over the following two to three months, memory suppliers and device manufacturers could begin renegotiating supply contracts to account for tighter availability and higher prices. If the strike continues for three to six months, the impact could reach consumers, with laptops, smartphones and televisions becoming more expensive as manufacturers pass on the higher cost of memory components.

If component costs continue to climb, manufacturers may have limited room to absorb further increases. Experts estimate that a prolonged disruption could potentially push retail prices of laptops and smartphones up by another 5% to 10%.