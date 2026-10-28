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Indus appstore is now PhonePe appstore, platform crosses 200 million devices

Indus appstore is now PhonePe appstore, platform crosses 200 million devices

The company is also launching phonepeappstore.com, a web store that allows consumers to browse and buy digital goods through desktop and mobile browsers without downloading a separate app.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Indus appstore is now PhonePe appstore, platform crosses 200 million devicesIts catalogue includes apps such as ChatGPT, Duolingo, ShareChat and Sony LIV,

PhonePe has rebranded its homegrown app marketplace, Indus Appstore, as PhonePe Appstore, marking a shift from app discovery to a broader marketplace for digital goods and services. The Bengaluru-based company announced the change on October 28, 2026, alongside a milestone of more than 200 million devices using the platform.

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The rebranded platform will continue to offer apps and games but will also let users purchase gift cards and digital top-ups with offers across categories. PhonePe said it will use its payments infrastructure to simplify discovery and purchase of digital products, while giving developers an additional route for distribution and monetisation.

The company is also launching phonepeappstore.com, a web store that allows consumers to browse and buy digital goods through desktop and mobile browsers without downloading a separate app.

200 Million Devices Reached

PhonePe Appstore said it is now present on over 200 million devices, driven largely by partnerships with original equipment manufacturers. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana are its top five states by adoption.

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Its catalogue includes apps such as ChatGPT, Duolingo, ShareChat and Sony LIV, along with games including Honor of Kings and Hitwicket. Social, action and simulation games are among the platform’s leading gaming categories.

New Revenue Avenues for Developers

Priya Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer at the PhonePe Appstore, described the rebranding as a major milestone that brings the trust and reach of the PhonePe brand to the platform.

“Developers can look beyond simple app discovery and unlock new ways to earn—including ads, gift cards, and top-ups,” Narasimhan said.

The company positions the marketplace as a way for developers to reach a wider audience while using PhonePe’s ecosystem for integrated payments, advertising and business insights. It says the model is designed to help developers promote and grow their businesses with improved margins.

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Digital Top-Ups Next

The PhonePe Appstore has outlined a feature pipeline that includes digital top-ups, enabling instant purchase of in-game currencies, skins, dating-app boosts and technology-related top-ups. Gaming top-ups are expected to roll out first.

With the rebrand, PhonePe is seeking to position the store as a single destination for India’s digital lifestyle spending—combining app and game discovery with payments-led commerce for gift cards, top-ups and other digital products.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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