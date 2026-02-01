Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang denies being 'unhappy' with OpenAI, plans to make 'huge investment'

Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, has hit back at claims that relations with OpenAI have soured, confirming that the chip giant is planning what could be its largest-ever investment in the ChatGPT creator.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on 31 January, Huang dismissed recent reports of internal friction and a "stalled" deal as "complete nonsense". Huang's comments follow a Wall Street Journal report, which suggested that a monumental $100 billion partnership between the two firms had been put on ice due to internal doubts at Nvidia.

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Huang was emphatic in his support for OpenAI, describing it as "one of the most consequential companies of our time". While he acknowledged that the original $100 billion figure, announced as part of a memorandum of understanding in September, was non-binding, he clarified that Nvidia remains fully committed to its partner.

"We are going to make a huge investment in OpenAI," Huang stated. "Sam [Altman] is closing the round, and we will absolutely be involved. It will probably be the largest investment we’ve ever made."

When asked if the figure would reach the previously touted $100 billion, Huang clarified that it would be "nothing like that", explaining that the final amount would be determined by OpenAI’s current funding needs rather than the initial long-term infrastructure goal.

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A shift in the AI race

The clarification comes amid a flurry of activity in the sector. Reports suggest that other Big Tech player like Microsoft and Amazon are also in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, while the startup itself seeks a valuation of roughly $830 billion as per reports.

Accrosing to Reuters, analysts suggest that while Nvidia is diversifying its interests (including potential closer ties with Elon Musk’s xAI) maintaining a stake in OpenAI remains a strategic necessity. By ensuring OpenAI has the capital to continue its dominance, Nvidia secures the future of its own high-end Blackwell chips, which remain the engine of the global AI boom.