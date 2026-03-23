OnePlus 15T launching in China on March 24, India debut expected soon

OnePlus is launching the compact flagship phone, the OnePlus 15T, in China on March 24, 2026. This smartphone will be launched as a successor to last year’s OnePlus 13T model, which was later rebranded as OnePlus 13s in India.

If OnePlus continues to follow a similar trend, then the OnePlus 15T will likely be launched rebranded as OnePlus 15s in India. Therefore, the smartphone may share similar specifications such as camera features, display, processor, and others.

Advertisement

Related Articles

OnePlus 15T specifications and features: What to expect

According to the OnePlus China website, the OnePlus 15T comes with a similar design to its predecessor that includes a square-shaped rear camera module housing a dual camera setup and an LED flash. However, the smartphone comes in three new colour options that include shades in Green, Black, and Bronze.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a 6.32-inch flat display that may offer up to 165Hz of refresh rate, and support an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is also rumoured to offer advanced durability with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For performance, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, along with a next-generation Wind Chaser Gaming kernel. It may also equip a touch response chip and a G2 Wi-Fi chip.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 15T could come with a dual camera setup with Oppo's LUMO engine. It may include a 50MO main camera with a Sony Ultra Vision sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom.

Despite its compact size, the smartphone is rumoured to pack a massive 7500mAh battery that could support a 100 SuperVOOC charging.

While these features are teased for the Chinise OnePlus 15T variant, the anticipated Indian model could come with similar features, but may differ in colour options. Therefore, we may have to wait until OnePlus India's announcement to confirm what the rebranded OnePlus 15s will offer.