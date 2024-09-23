OnePlus reveals festive offers for Diwali 2024: Discount of upto Rs 20,000 on OnePlus phones, tablets, more

Ahead of Diwali, OnePlus has unveiled a range of festive offers on its products. These deals span across OnePlus smartphones, tablets, and audio products, available from 26th September 2024 on OnePlus's website, Amazon, and multiple offline retail partners.

OnePlus 12 Series



The OnePlus 12 series, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, is part of the brand's flagship range. With a 2K 120Hz display and fast charging capabilities, the OnePlus 12 is positioned as a high-performance device. Buyers of the OnePlus 12 will receive a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Additional discounts include up to ₹7,000 off via bank offers and no-cost EMI options for six months. Customers can also use a special ₹2,000 price coupon.

OnePlus 12R: Targeted for gaming enthusiasts, the OnePlus 12R boasts a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a cooling system for long gaming sessions. Customers can avail an instant ₹3,000 discount and no-cost EMI for six months. A temporary price drop of up to ₹5,000 will apply to select models between 26th and 28th September.

OnePlus Nord series

OnePlus Nord 4: Recently launched, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers features like a 5,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging. Discounts of up to ₹2,000 via select bank cards, plus additional ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 price cuts on specific variants. Students get extra discounts on Nord Buds when buying a Nord 4 on OnePlus's official website.

OnePlus Nord CE4: The Nord CE4 delivers core essentials with an AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. A pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will be bundled with the purchase. A ₹1,500 price drop and additional ₹1,500 bank discounts are available.

OnePlus Open

As OnePlus's first foldable device, the OnePlus Open comes in three colour options. Buyers of the Apex Edition can get a free OnePlus Watch 2, with additional discounts of up to ₹20,000 using select bank cards. Red Cable Club members enjoy extra benefits, including ₹5,000 off on specific variants.

OnePlus IoT Devices

OnePlus Pad 2 & Pad Go: Both tablets offer features like 3K displays and fast charging. The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with up to ₹3,000 instant discounts, and exchange offers provide additional savings of ₹5,000. Red Cable Club members and students get further discounts.

OnePlus Watch 2 & Watch 2R: For wearable tech, OnePlus is offering up to ₹3,000 off on watches, alongside temporary price cuts for Red Cable Club members and students.

Audio devices

OnePlus is also offering deals on its range of audio products, including the OnePlus Buds 3 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Discounts of up to ₹1,000 on OnePlus Buds Pro 3, with additional savings for Red Cable Club members and students. Nord Buds 3 and 3 Pro also come with price drops and student offers.

Availability and platforms

All these offers will be available from 26th September 2024 on OnePlus’s official site, Amazon, and in offline stores like Reliance Digital and Croma. OnePlus Red Cable Club users and students may be able to get some additional discounts.