Instagram Stories have become a quick way to share photos, videos and everyday updates, but correcting a mistake after posting has not always been convenient. Until now, if you spotted a typo, forgot to add music or wanted to change a sticker, you had to delete the Story and upload it all over again. That also meant giving up the views, likes, and replies already received on the original post.
Meta-owned Instagram is now addressing this long-standing inconvenience with a post-upload editing option. However, there's a catch, the feature gives you a limited period to make changes without having to remove your Story and start again from scratch. The update also brings changes to the platform’s Story creation tools, giving you more options to customise what you share.