OPPO Pad Mini launched in India at ₹94,999: Check display, processor, battery and sale date

OPPO Pad Mini - Features, specs, price and availability in India

The OPPO Pad Mini features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,680 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers 344ppi pixel density and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Its matte finish is designed to reduce reflections, while stylus feedback aims to make writing feel closer to using paper.

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Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, clocked at up to 3.8GHz, alongside an Adreno 829 GPU. The Indian variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

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For photography and video calls, the tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The device packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging. It measures 194.38 x 132.38 x 5.46mm and weighs around 282g.

The OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is priced at ₹94,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is available in a single Lavender colour option.

The tablet will go on sale from October 29 through Flipkart and OPPO’s online store.