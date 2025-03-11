OPPO unveils Skyline Blue colourway for Reno13 5G in India just in time for Holi

OPPO India has introduced a new Skyline Blue variant of the OPPO Reno13 5G, bringing a bold, rugged, and festival-ready design to its flagship smartphone series. With Holi celebrations around the corner, the Reno13’s durability, AI-powered cameras, and underwater photography capabilities make it the perfect companion for capturing every vibrant moment.

The Skyline Blue Reno13 5G will be available for purchase from March 20, 2025, across mainline retail outlets, OPPO Store, and Flipkart. For the first time, it comes with a 12GB + 512GB storage variant, priced at ₹43,999, alongside an 8GB + 256GB variant for ₹39,999.

Designed to withstand water, dust, and even colours, the Reno13 5G features:

• Aerospace-grade aluminium frame for added toughness.

• Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for scratch resistance.

• All-Round Armour Architecture, ensuring shock resistance and long-term durability.

• IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, making it waterproof and dust-resistant, even for underwater photography.

Its 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED Pro XDR display delivers 1,200 nits peak brightness, ensuring visibility under the bright Holi sun. The 120Hz refresh rate provides seamless scrolling and gaming, while the 93.4% screen-to-body ratio offers an immersive, almost borderless viewing experience.

OPPO’s GenAI-powered camera system is designed to capture Holi in all its colours, featuring:

• 50MP primary sensor for crisp, high-resolution shots.

• 8MP ultra-wide lens for expansive festival views.

• 2MP monochrome camera for artistic depth.

• Dual 4K video recording for smooth, ultra-clear footage.

• AI Livephoto, AI Clarity, and AI Eraser 2.0, allowing users to edit and enhance their shots with precision.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor delivers:

• 60% improved peak performance over the previous generation.

• 55% greater power efficiency for longer usage.

Paired with a 5600mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, the Reno13 5G powers up fast—charging 17% in just 5 minutes and reaching full charge in 47 minutes. The phone also debuts in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, making it OPPO’s most powerful Reno device yet.