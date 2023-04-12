Realme Narzo N55 to launch today in India at 12 pm: How to watch it live; what to expect

Realme will launch its mid-segment Realme Narzo N55 smartphone in India today. A microsite for the smartphone has surfaced on Amazon. This site confirms that the smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup. It will be available in Prime Blue colour variant.

Realme Narzo N55 launch: How to watch the livestream

The Realme launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company’s social media handles and YouTube page. You can also catch the live updates by clicking on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme Narzo N55 expected specifications

Realme Narzo N55 is expected to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Realme Narzo N55 might run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.

For photography, it is expected to feature a dual rear camera that houses a 64MP primary sensor. It comes with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

In terms of battery, Narzo N55 is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo N55 expected India pricing

Realme Narzo N55 is likely to launch in two storage variants where both are priced under Rs 15,000. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant might be priced at Rs 11,000 (including offers) whereas the high-end 8GB RAM + 128 GB variant might cost you Rs 14,999.

As for the colours, the smartphone is rumoured to be available in Prime Blue and Prime Black colour variants.

Realme Narzo N55 will be available for purchase on Amazon India and Realme’s official website.

