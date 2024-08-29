RIL AGM 2024: How to watch Reliance Industries announcements online and what to expect

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is preparing for its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29, 2024. The event will be held virtually and can be watched online through JioMeet at 2:00 PM (IST).

How can shareholders watch the RIL AGM

Interested viewers can log in at 2:00 pm (IST) through JioMeet, as per the procedure given below:



-Launch internet browser by typing/clicking on the following link (best viewed with Edge 80+, Firefox 78+, Chrome 83+, Safari 13+): https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm

-Click on "Shareholders CLICK HERE" button

-Enter the login credentials and click on "Login".

You can also stream the AGM live using the embed below:



What to expect



Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of RIL, will address shareholders and provide updates on key areas of the company’s operations. Investors are particularly interested in potential IPOs for Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, with analysts predicting a possible listing for Reliance Jio next year, valued at $112 billion. Announcements regarding strategic stake sales in the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) sector will also be closely watched, as the company aims to maximise value in traditional business segments while focusing on new energy projects.



The AGM will also highlight RIL’s new energy strategy, especially the green energy project at Jamnagar. Investors are eager for progress updates, given the slower-than-expected investments in this sector. Additionally, recent tariff hikes by Reliance Jio have sparked speculation about the monetisation of its 5G services, a topic of interest during the AGM.



Finally, Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan involving his children— Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani—taking key roles in the business will likely be reviewed. Investors are expected to look for updates on leadership transitions and their potential impact on the company’s future.