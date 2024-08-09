Samsung Galaxy S24 price slashed in India for Independence Day; check out key specs and latest price

The Samsung Galaxy S24, launched in India earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 79,999, is now available at a significantly discounted price as part of a limited-time Independence Day offer. Samsung is offering a price reduction of up to Rs 12,000, along with no-cost EMI options, making the flagship smartphone more accessible to Indian consumers.

Discounted Prices and EMI Options

The base variant of the Galaxy S24, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is now available for Rs 62,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 74,999. Customers can also avail of 24-month no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 5,666 per month. The offer is valid until August 15th, according to a timer on Samsung's website.

The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 67,999, down from Rs 79,999, while the 512GB storage variant is available for Rs 77,999, down from Rs 89,999.

Competitive Pricing Across Retailers:

Online retailers Amazon and Flipkart have also listed the Galaxy S24 with competitive pricing. Amazon's starting price for the device is Rs 56,000, while Flipkart is offering the lower variant for Rs 62,000.

Key Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and Vision Booster support. It is powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC in the Indian variant, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The camera setup includes a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Galaxy S24 also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support, and Wireless PowerShare functionality.