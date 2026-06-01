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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series real-life images surface online ahead of July 2026 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series real-life images surface online ahead of July 2026 launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the new Wide model) are expected to debut in July 2026, and the design has already surfaced online.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jun 1, 2026 3:32 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series real-life images surface online ahead of July 2026 launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) design is spotted in a restaurant ahead of its debute.

Samsung is just about a month away from announcing its new-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the new Wide model). The device is expected to be unveiled at July’s Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is likely to showcase major upgrades in design, performance, and AI-powered features. 

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Reports suggest that the regular Galaxy Z Fold will likely be called Z Fold 8 Ultra, whereas Samsung's first wide-folding model could be called Z Fold 8. Now, just ahead of the event, a real-life image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has surfaced online, showcasing an early glimpse into its design. Therefore, know what the real-life images reveal about Samsung’s new wide-folding device.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 likely to get major redesign: Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series design: What to expect

Tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe shared a real-life image of what it claims to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the wide folding model) on X. The post further claimed the handset was seen in use by a Samsung employee at a restaurant, offering what could be the first glimpse of the company's anticipated wide-fold foldable.

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The alleged Galaxy Z Fold 8 is covered by either a camouflage skin or an anti-leak protective case to avoid public view. Therefore, not much of the foldable is visible apart from its dual camera setup placed inside a pill-shaped camera module, and an LED flash placed just below the camera deco. However, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 model is expected to feature a triple camera setup.

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Must read: Apple iPhone falls behind Samsung Galaxy S series in US customer satisfaction: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide): What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) is expected to feature a 5.4-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X and a 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display. The foldable os expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, offering powerful performance and AI processing capabilities. 

As shown in the leaked images, it could feature a dual camera setup that may include a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. In addition, it may feature a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen and a 10MP camera on the inner screen. Lastly, it could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery.

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Published on: Jun 1, 2026 3:31 PM IST
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