Samsung unveils discounts and extended warranties on smart home devices during Bespoke AI Festival

Samsung has announced a promotional campaign in India, the "Bespoke AI Festival", offering discounts and other benefits on a range of smart home appliances. Timed to coincide with regional spring festivals such as Vishu, Puthandu, Baisakhi, Poila Baisakh, and Bihu, the offers aim to encourage consumers to upgrade to AI-powered appliances.

The sale runs from 4 to 15 April 2025 and is available through Samsung.com, select retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms.

As part of the initiative, Samsung is offering discounts of up to 48% on select products, cashback of up to ₹20,000, and zero down payment options. The range includes AI-enabled refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves.

Consumers can also access extended warranty packages during the promotional period. A two-year comprehensive extended warranty via Samsung Care+ is being offered at ₹499 on select front-load washing machines. Extended warranties for refrigerators start at ₹349 for frost-free models below 500 litres and ₹449 for FDR and SBS models.

Samsung is also assuring long-term durability with warranties including a 20-year coverage on the Digital Inverter Compressor in refrigerators and the Digital Inverter Motor in washing machines. Microwaves come with a 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity, and air conditioners carry a five-year comprehensive warranty. Additionally, Samsung’s WindFree air conditioners are available with free installation.

The Bespoke AI range is designed to integrate smart features into everyday appliances, with the aim of improving efficiency and ease of use in modern households.