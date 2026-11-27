The company is reportedly weighing plans to eliminate at least 10,000 positions globally as CEO Christian Klein pushes to bring more AI into its products and operations. The proposal could affect at least 9% of its workforce, although the final number is yet to be settled. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the discussions, SAP is also examining how different teams can be reorganised to support its evolving business strategy.

Why SAP is looking at another workforce overhaul

The proposed restructuring is not limited to one department. According to Bloomberg, SAP has asked teams across the company to identify areas where jobs could be reduced, with product development, engineering and sales receiving particular attention.

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Klein wants to change how SAP develops and sells its software by embedding AI tools into its applications. However, the company’s leadership is also undergoing changes. Two of its six executive board members are expected to leave in March.

Product head Muhammad Alam did not renew his contract, allowing Klein to take over most of his responsibilities. Meanwhile, sales chief Thomas Saueressig has announced that he will leave SAP to become CEO of Ionos Group SE.

SAP said it regularly reviews its organisational structure to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs. However, it declined to comment on the reported job cuts.

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Another restructuring after the €3 billion exercise

SAP’s previous restructuring, carried out in 2024, affected around 10,000 positions and cost approximately €3 billion (around ₹30,450 crore). The exercise took more than a year and largely involved voluntary departures and employee retraining. Despite the changes, its overall workforce remained relatively stable as the company continued hiring for new roles.

SAP now employs more than 110,000 people worldwide. In Germany, its largest employment base, the labour council has negotiated an employment guarantee through 2028.

At a Morgan Stanley conference last week, CFO Dominik Asam said SAP’s headcount had increased slightly during the year. He added that he would be surprised if that trend did not reverse.

The latest proposal is still under discussion, and negotiations with labour representatives could change the eventual number of positions affected.