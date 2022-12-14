‘This is my fault alone’: Former CEO Jack Dorsey blames himself for Twitter Files fiasco

Twitter Files revealed the underbelly of social media companies. The files leaked internal information about how Twitter dealt with censorship on the platform. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, who resided over the company during most of the Twitter Files episode, has come forward to take the blame for the discrepancies. He published an elaborate blog on things wrong with the social media company and how they can be fixed.

Jack Dorsey discussed the principles he believes should govern social media, and how they were not implemented at Twitter. Dorsey argues that social media should be resilient to corporate and government control, and that only the original author should be able to remove content they produce. Commenting on the sensitive topic of moderation, Dorsey believes that it should be handled by algorithmic choice, rather than centralized control.

There's a lot of conversation around the #TwitterFiles. Here's my take, and thoughts on how to fix the issues identified. I'II start with the principles I've come to believe based on everything l've learned and experienced through my past actions as a Twitter co-founder and lead: December 13, 2022

Dorsey said, “The Twitter when I led it and the Twitter of today do not meet any of these principles. This is my fault alone, as I completely gave up pushing for them when an activist entered our stock in 2020. I no longer had hope of achieving any of it as a public company with no defense mechanisms (lack of dual-class shares being a key one). I planned my exit at that moment knowing I was no longer right for the company.”

Dorsey admitted that he failed to uphold these principles at Twitter and that the company's suspension of Donald Trump's account was a mistake. He attributes this failure to his decision to prioritize tools for managing the public conversation, rather than empowering users to manage it themselves. Dorsey believes that this approach has given Twitter too much power and made it vulnerable to outside pressure.

How to fix Twitter?

Dorsey suggests that there should be a free and open social media protocol that any company or group of companies does not own. He claims this protocol would allow users to build and choose their algorithms for moderation and relevance, and would not be subject to corporate or government control.

Dorsey’s statement comes after the release of five installments of Twitter Files. Elon Musk leaked select details about different instances of censorship on the platform. The files also talk about the events that led to the ‘de-platforming’ of the former US president, Donald Trump. Musk claims to be a free-speech absolutist but has also agreed to moderation when it comes to the incitement of violence.

