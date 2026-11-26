While there was no evidence of espionage, US intelligence stated that Alice Huang was in contact with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), and that they also asked for information, reportedly under Chinese law. However, there is no evidence supporting Alice Huang sharing substantial or sensitive intelligence with the Chinese agency.

US Intelligence to investigate Alice Huang



As per the initial investigation, the US has found no evidence that China orchestrated Alice Huang for spying, but it will continue to investigate whether Alice Huang's relationship with Jensen Huang had any connection to the alleged diversion of restricted AI chips to China and possible sharing of sensitive or confidential information.

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Must read: Jensen Huang still refuses to think about his replacement at Nvidia

Megaspeed and Super Micro Computer are also under scrutiny over suspected chip diversion to China. On the other hand, Nvidia's board is also investigating Jensen Huang following the controversy surrounding his reported affairs and links to Alice Huang. Furthermore, Huang is reportedly scheduled to appear before US lawmakers, which may include private interviews with House committees, and a public hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.

The investigation will continue despite Huang being reinstated as Nvidia CEO, as the controversy continues around his alleged affairs and connections with a Chinese spy. After returning to the company, the CEO also conducted an all-hands meeting with employees, where he showed remorse over the situation. Huang also stated that he is in therapy to deal with the personal and professional challenges.