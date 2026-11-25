Must read: Jensen Huang acknowledged violating Nvidia’s ‘code of conduct’, making terrible mistakes

However, the talks about succession plans also came up, during which he refused to identify a potential successor, reiterating that he does not believe in having a formal succession plan.

Jensen Huang’s succession plan

As per a separate CNBC report, Huang revealed that Nvidia does not need a formal succession plan because its business model and organisational structure are different from those of traditional companies. He believes that planning a successor could introduce additional layers of management and hierarchy that Nvidia does not need.

Advertisement

Unlike any other tech company, Nvidia has a simple leadership structure, consisting of five top executives, including Huang himself. The other four include Colette Kress, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ajay Puri, Head of worldwide field operations, Debora Shoquist, Executive Vice President of Operations, and Timothy Teter, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Must read: Nvidia row: Jensen Huang says he attends therapy daily, promises to 'do a better job'

The Nvidia CEO says around 60 employees report directly to him, giving him direct oversight of a large part of the company. In a recent interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Huang stated that, “When you’re designing a company, you should first think about what is it that you want the company to produce.” He stated that hierarchy “doesn’t make any sense to me. You know, the goal of company is to be the machinery, the mechanism, the system that produces the output. And that output is the product that we like to create.” However, Huang’s idea may not fully reassure Nvidia's board of directors or shareholders in the long run.

