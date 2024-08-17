Vivo V40 Pro review: A near-perfect mid-range contender

The Vivo V40 Pro arrives just a few months after its predecessor, the V30 Pro, but it packs enough meaningful upgrades to justify its existence. Addressing the shortcomings of the V30 Pro, the V40 Pro boasts stereo speakers, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a larger battery, and the powerful Dimensity 9200+ chipset. While these enhancements come at a slightly higher price point of Rs 49,999, the V40 Pro delivers a compelling package for those seeking a premium mid-range experience.

Design and Display

The V40 Pro continues Vivo's tradition of sleek design, measuring a mere 7.58mm thick and weighing 192 grams, making it one of the slimmest and lightest phones with a 5,500mAh battery. The curved glass panels and rounded frame provide a comfortable grip, though the wavy pattern on the back might not appeal to all. The new "Infinity Eye Camera Module" features a circular design that houses the impressive ZEISS-backed camera system.

The 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility and HDR content viewing. The thin bezels contribute to an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent. Protection is provided by Schott Alpha Glass.

Camera Prowess

The V40 Pro inherits the excellent camera system from its predecessor, featuring a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 50MP selfie camera, all enhanced by ZEISS technology.

Daylight Photography: Delivers pleasing, social media-ready shots with slightly boosted colours compared to rivals.

Portrait Mode: Excels in portrait photography with multiple ZEISS multi-focal options and bokeh styles, producing sharp images with natural background blur.

Low-Light Performance: Performs well in low light, capturing sharp details and natural colours.

Selfies: The 50MP selfie camera produces sharp selfies, although colour accuracy might not match some competitors.

Performance and Software

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset delivers exceptional performance, outperforming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered rivals in benchmark tests. Real-world usage is smooth and responsive, with no noticeable lag.

The V40 Pro runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14, offering a customisable experience with features like a mini window pop-up for quick replies. Vivo promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. However, the software lacks the advanced AI features found in some competing high-end devices.

Battery Life

The 5,500mAh battery provides ample power for a full day of use. The 80W fast charging can replenish the battery from 20% to 100% in about 37 minutes.

Final Verdict

The Vivo V40 Pro is a compelling choice in the mid-range segment, offering a well-rounded package of design, performance, camera capabilities, and battery life. The upgrades over its predecessor are significant, making it a strong contender against rivals like the Realme GT 6 and Xiaomi 14 Civi.