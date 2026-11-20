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vivo Watch GT 2 vs Apple Watch Series 12 - Specifications compared

Specifications vivo Watch GT 2 Apple Watch Series 12 Display 2.07-inch Ultra-Vision Always-On Retina OLED Brightness 2,400 nits 2,000 nits Refresh rate 60Hz Not specified Case sizes Not specified 42mm, 46mm Operating system BlueOS 3.0 watchOS Processor Not specified S11 chip Health tracking Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress ECG, HRV, SpO₂, sleep, temperature GPS Not specified Precision L1 GPS Water resistance Not specified 50 metres Battery life Up to 25 days Up to 24 hours

Display and design: A familiar look with some differences

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The vivo Watch GT 2 features a 2.07-inch Ultra-Vision display with up to 2,400 nits of local peak brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate and slim 1.8mm bezels. It comes in Obsidian Black and Stellar White colour options.

The Apple Watch Series 12, meanwhile, offers 42mm and 46mm size options with an Always-On Retina OLED display, LTPO3 technology and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. You can also choose between aluminium, titanium and ceramic cases.

While both watches feature a modern, rectangular smartwatch design, their display specifications and case options set them apart. vivo has an edge on paper when it comes to peak brightness, while Apple offers more choice in terms of case materials and sizes.

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Health and fitness tracking: How much can each watch track?

Both smartwatches cover everyday health tracking, including heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring. However, Apple offers a wider range of health-related features, including ECG, recovery HRV, sleep scores, sleep apnoea notifications and wrist temperature sensing. Its Cycle Tracking feature also includes period predictions, fertile window estimates and retrospective ovulation estimates.

The vivo Watch GT 2, on the other hand, includes stress monitoring, guided breathing exercises, sleep respiratory rate tracking and menstrual cycle tracking with predictions and reminders.

For fitness enthusiasts, vivo also offers dedicated tennis, badminton and table tennis modes, along with swing and shot tracking. Apple offers a broader workout-tracking experience, backed by its GPS and activity-tracking features.

Smart features and connectivity: Which watch does more?

The vivo Watch GT 2 runs BlueOS 3.0 and comes with Smart View, which can display updates such as food delivery information, flight status and directions. It also supports customisable Shortcut Cards, smart notifications and emergency SOS calling and messaging.

Apple Watch Series 12 brings a more extensive connected experience, with Apple Intelligence, Audio Intelligence, Siri AI and Precision Finding for iPhone. It also includes safety features such as Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection. Cellular variants support 5G connectivity.

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While vivo focuses on everyday convenience and essential smartwatch features, Apple offers deeper integration with its iPhone ecosystem and a wider set of connected features.

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Battery and charging: vivo takes the lead on endurance

Battery life is one area where the vivo Watch GT 2 makes a strong first impression. vivo claims up to 25 days of battery life on the Bluetooth version, up to 14 days under typical usage and up to 12 days with Always-On Display enabled.

Apple's Watch Series 12, meanwhile, offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, extending to 38 hours in Low Power Mode. It also supports fast charging, with the battery reaching 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

On paper, vivo has a considerable advantage in battery endurance. However, actual battery life on both watches will depend on usage, settings and the features enabled.

Price and availability in India

The vivo Watch GT 2 will launch in India on November 26, 2026. Its official India price has not yet been announced.

Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs 56,900 for the 42mm aluminium GPS variant. Prices vary depending on the case material, size and connectivity option.