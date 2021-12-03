WhatsApp is beta testing skin tone combinations for couple emojis

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that will allow users to change the skin tones of the couple emojis on the platform. The option to change the skin tones of emojis was rolled out by the Meta-owned messaging app way back in 2015. However, the couple emojis on the platform did not come with options to change skin colour combinations.

This “incompatibility” issue is now being plugged because WhatsApp is soon going to roll out support to change the skin tone variations for different combinations for couple emojis. This feature is available already for some beta users.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, a handful of WhatsApp’s beta users on the 2.21.24.11 version already have access to the new combinations. This feature will allow users to change the skin colours of the couples creating new combinations to better reflect real-world situations.

It might appear to be a rather small, insignificant, change to many WhatsApp users but it is great news for all those users who have over all this time wanting to personalise couple emojis to make it work for them.

Now, not all WhatsApp beta users have this yet so even if you are a beta user you might have to wait a few to be able to experience it. Also, getting the right skin tone combination takes a bit -- you first need to pick the couple emoji you want to customise, then move on to picking the skin tone for the left-side partner and then the right-side one.

WABetaInfo has shared a full chart of all the possible skin colour combinations that are going to be possible on WhatsApp once the feature rolls out, the ones that are already available to the few beta testers who already have them.

WhatsApp is expected to roll this feature out to more beta testers over the coming days before it rolls out the feature officially. This new ability to further customise emojis comes just days after WhatsApp added support for users to be able to create their own stickers on the app.

