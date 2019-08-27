Xiaomi Redmi K30 is out of the bag, to support 5G connectivity

Xiaomi is keeping its fans busy with the regular launch of its Redmi branded smartphones and in a surprise move, Redmi confirmed the existence of the successor to Redmi K20. The news of Redmi K30 was confirmed by the Redmi's General Manager, Lu Weibing on Weibo, the popular Chinese microblogging website. Weibing confirmed the upcoming handset's name and also added that the Redmi K30 smartphone will feature support for 5G wireless technology.

Weibing, on his Weibo page, wrote, "Redmi K30 will support full Netcom 5G!" The post by Weibing confirms the existence of the Redmi K20 successor. Most people were waiting for Redmi to unveil its Note 8 series but the news of a new K30 device has now spoiled the buyers for choices.

Weibing also revealed that the upcoming Redmi K30 smartphones will support 5G connectivity, making it the first Redmi brand to support the tech. At the moment, Xiaomi only supports 5G in its Mi Mix 3 5G smartphone. However, in a reply to a smartphone buff, Weibing said the phone is in its early stage of development.

As far as pricing is concerned, Redmi K30 5G smartphone will be priced higher than the Redmi K20 owing to the presence of the 5G modem. Other than that, the spec details and other features of Redmi K30 are still unknown.

To recall, the Redmi K20 series was launched in China in May this year. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9%. The Redmi K20 Pro runs on the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC, backed up by up to 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, Redmi K20 is a budget device and features a less powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phone has a huge battery and supports 27W fast charging. Both Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come with the in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

Edited By: Udit Verma

