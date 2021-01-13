Sony testing its Vision-S prototype on public roads: Here's the first sneak peek revealed at CES 2021

Highlights Sony says that the public road testing commenced in Austria to evaluate safety.

The Vision-S EV was announced at CES 2020.

Sony has confirmed that the car will have Level-2 autonomous driving capabilities.

Sony's prototype electric vehicle, Vision-S, was revealed at CES trade show last year. The company was confident that it wanted to see the concept turning into a reality, and indeed, Sony has managed to put things right even amid the pandemic situation. At its CES 2021 keynote, Sony announced that it started testing the electric vehicle in Europe in December. The company also shared a video showing the Vision-S prototype taking public roads in Austria.

"Towards mobility evolution, VISION-S has reached the next stage. Public road testing commenced in Austria with Sony and partners to evaluate the safety and Sony technologies," the company wrote in the description of the public road testing video uploaded on YouTube.

Earlier in July, the company took Vision-S prototype to Tokyo where Sony worked on enhancing the sensing and audio technology.



"Vision-S Prototype has arrived in Tokyo for advancing our sensing and audio technologies. The prototype vehicle is also currently under development for public road testing this fiscal year," the company said in July 2020.

Talking about some features, Sony's S-Vision features two 200kW engines and can accelerate from 0 to 62mps (or 100kmph) in 4.8 seconds. The figures were recorded by the company in an ideal testing situation.

Sony has already claimed that the newly designed EV platform can be used as a coupe and other vehicle types such as sedans, SUVs, and MPVs.

"The Vision-S prototype is a road-ready prototype vehicle that seeks to contribute to the evolution of mobility by exploring not only how cars work and how they are made, but also the relationship between society and cars. We continue our research and development to provide outstanding safety through imaging and sensing technologies," adds Sony while talking about the new EV car.

Another interesting thing about the new public road testing video of Vision-S EV car shared by Sony is that it has been shot using the company's all-new Airpeak drone announced during the ongoing CES trade show.

Sony's Airpeak drone will be available in the spring, and the prices will be announced during the release.