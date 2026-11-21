Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra and all the deputy governors are expected to be present for the meeting. These meetings usually dont have any specific agenda, but provide an opportunity for the industry officials and the regulator to interact, share new developments, any concerns and also look at any emerging challenges that may need to be addressed, said an industry executive.

"There is nothing specific on agenda, but it gives an opportunity to all of us to speak up and share insights and concerns," one industry executive told Business Today.

Overall, the BFSI companies have reported strong set of earnings and balance sheets remain strong. But, there are areas of concern. A deficit monsoon rain this year has cast a shadow on the rural economy, which could impact microfinance companies and rural-focused NBFCs.

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Several microfinance companies have post their second quarter earnings noted that they are seeing concerns in drought affected areas of Maharashtra and are watchful of how things will pan out over the next few months, particularly the north west monsoon, which could have a bearing on agriculture and related economy in a few other states too.

According to a report in a financial daily, some MFIs are likely to seek replacement of the Rs 3 lakh household income cap with thresholds that are linked to income levels in individual states.

Currently, households with annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh are eligible for microfinance loans. Also, a household's monthly loan repayment to income ratio is capped at 50%, so that households do not borrow beyond their ability to service.

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"There are multiple suggestions around the income front made by the industry," the official quoted above said.

Speaking earlier this month at a microfinance industry event, Shirish Chandra Murmu, RBI deputy governor, had himself noted that the industry had sought a revision of both - to raise the income threshold as well as look at making the loan repayment to income ratio limit more accommodative by including only the interest component of certain loans and excluding the principal component.

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On the income threshold, a review will be undertaken depending on RBI's assessment of the need for such a revision and on developments in the industry, Murmu said. He added that the intent behind loan repayment to income ratio limit was to prevent borrowers from becoming over-indebted and therefore excluding some loans from the calculation may just defeat the purpose.

Cyber security is another rising challenge across the financial industry. In the last few months, at least two large banks had reported data leaks. A few small NBFCs have also in the past faced cyber security-related incidents. In this backdrop, as AI usages grows across the industry, the RBI may want to know what efforts the lenders were putting in place to strengthen their systems and be better prepared from future cyber attacks.

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The strong growth that the gold loan companies continue to see may also come up for discussion, particularly with the recent crash in gold prices and some companies flagging early signs of stress.

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