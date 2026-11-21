What can Indians buy with ₹1 crore?

At the assumed exchange rate, ₹1 crore translates into approximately AED 400,000.

This is below Dubai's citywide median studio price of AED 690,000, equivalent to approximately ₹1.73 crore.

Even in relatively affordable neighbourhoods, prices generally exceed this budget. In Discovery Gardens, the median studio price stood at AED 525,000, or approximately ₹1.31 crore. Dubai Sports City recorded AED 558,000, equivalent to ₹1.40 crore.

Consequently, investors with ₹1 crore may need to consider individual properties priced below neighbourhood medians or increase their investment budget.

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What can ₹2 crore buy in Dubai?

A ₹2 crore investment translates into approximately AED 800,000.

This budget provides access to studios across several neighbourhoods, including Discovery Gardens, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Arjan.

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One-bedroom apartments may also be accessible in selected locations. Discovery Gardens recorded a median one-bedroom price of AED 790,000, equivalent to approximately ₹1.98 crore, excluding acquisition charges.

However, buyers should remember that transaction costs can push the final amount beyond their original budget.

What can ₹5 crore buy?

At the illustrative exchange rate, ₹5 crore equals AED 2 million.

This provides considerably greater flexibility, including one-bedroom apartments in premium neighbourhoods and two-bedroom properties in relatively affordable communities.

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For instance, a one-bedroom apartment in Dubai Marina recorded a median price of AED 1.5 million, equivalent to ₹3.75 crore. In Dubai Hills, the corresponding price stood at AED 1.65 million, or approximately ₹4.13 crore.

Two-bedroom apartments in Discovery Gardens had a median price of AED 1.26 million, equivalent to ₹3.15 crore.

What are the additional costs?

Property buyers must account for expenses beyond the purchase price.

Dubai Land Department data presented in the property market analysis indicates that additional acquisition costs can total approximately 7%, including a 4% transfer charge, title deed fees, trustee charges, conveyancing expenses and agency commissions.

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For example, purchasing a property worth AED 1 million could involve approximately AED 70,000 in additional expenses.

At the assumed exchange rate, this translates into an extra ₹17.5 lakh, taking the overall investment to approximately ₹2.68 crore.

Can Indians invest freely in Dubai property?

Indian residents can purchase eligible overseas property, subject to Reserve Bank of India regulations.

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Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), eligible resident individuals can remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted transactions, including overseas property purchases.

Therefore, investors considering properties worth ₹2 crore or ₹5 crore must assess whether the proposed transaction can be funded within applicable remittance limits. A ₹5 crore purchase would ordinarily exceed one individual's annual LRS allowance.

Tax collected at source on applicable remittances, foreign exchange charges and Indian tax disclosure requirements must also be considered.

Is Dubai property becoming more affordable?

Dubai's residential market is showing contrasting trends. According to Dubai Land Department figures, median apartment prices declined 3.2% over the reporting period to AED 1.237 million. However, the median apartment price per square foot increased 1.7% to AED 1,730.

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Meanwhile, villa prices increased 59.3%, although villa transaction volumes declined 48.8%, suggesting that changes in the mix of properties sold may have influenced the headline increase.

For Indian investors, the decision should therefore extend beyond purchase prices. Rental prospects, maintenance expenses, currency fluctuations, resale liquidity and tax implications will ultimately determine whether a Dubai property investment makes financial sense.

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