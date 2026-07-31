What kind of retailer is Swiggy becoming?

Margins achieved, growth awaits

Contribution margin in Q1 FY27 improved 165 basis points sequentially and 440 bps year-on-year to -0.2% of gross order value. GOV stood at ₹7,907 crore, up nearly 40% y-o-y and 0.3% q-o-q. Adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed to ₹778 crore, down ₹80 crore sequentially and ₹118 crore from a year earlier.

MUST READ | Swiggy Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 791 crore, revenue rises 37%

At the consolidated level, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹6,812 crore, up 6.7% sequentially and 37% from a year earlier, while net loss narrowed to ₹791 crore from ₹800 crore in the previous quarter and ₹1,197 crore in the year-ago period.

But the more interesting debate is about margins, which the company spent the past year carefully rebuilding to reach break-even. Management has now guided that margins could slip again as Swiggy shifts its focus back to growth.

Advertisement

“As we calibrate the near-term investment choices, we will be making certain real-time decisions to accelerate growth rates while remaining on the path of fiscal discipline,” management said in the shareholders’ letter. “We expect contribution margins to be range-bound in the zero to -100 bps territory for the next couple of quarters while accelerating the sequential quarterly growth rates. This does not assume any change in the existing competitive landscape. We recognise the need for accelerated growth to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the business.” Not everyone found that reassuring.

“There’s no growth in Instamart,” says Satish Meena, founder of research platform Datum Intelligence. “And the investors won’t be very happy about it. They want growth.”

DON'T MISS | Is Swiggy the next Eternal? Quest PMS' Vyas reveals portfolio view after stock correction

Advertisement

ICICI Securities had flagged the risk before Swiggy even reached the milestone. In a note following the March quarter, the brokerage cut its price target on the stock by 13%, writing that “EBITDA breakeven may take longer than earlier estimated as management indicated increased focus on NOV growth”, and pushed back its own break-even estimate by a full year, to FY29.

From expansion to curation

Management wrote that it views assortment as “a curation game, rather than a volume game”. Every participant in quick commerce, the letter argues, now offers broadly similar selection at broadly similar speed; the company’s advantage will come instead from curating what customers buy, not from expanding how much they can buy.

Swiggy’s shareholder letters over the past five quarters read less like quarterly updates and more like drafts of a new playbook. The Q1 FY26 letter, for instance, was all about adding physical capacity: dark-store count, city coverage, assortment breadth, and average order value climbing as non-grocery selection expanded. In that quarter, competitive advantage meant coverage.

By the second quarter, though, the emphasis had shifted to using that capacity rather than adding to it. Management pointed to GOV per square foot and GOV per user as “the real determinants of progress in platform economics”, and reported accelerating growth from just 40 net new dark stores, a fraction of the prior quarter’s pace.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Rotis, dosas and biryani: Swiggy reveals what train passengers ate most this summer

In the December quarter, the company argued that the existing network could support more than double its current order volume without a single additional store. Store additions fell to 34 that quarter, then to just seven in the March quarter. It had effectively stopped building. What mattered now was contribution economics: reducing platform-funded discounts, improving fleet utilisation, and extracting margin from a network already built.

Then, on April 1, 2026, Instamart was carved out of Swiggy and transferred by slump sale into a new wholly owned subsidiary, Swiggy Instamart Pvt. Ltd. The move positioned Instamart to eventually own inventory outright rather than operate as a pure marketplace. Blinkit moved to this model last year.

That sequence brings the story to this quarter’s letter and its declaration that the contest ahead will be won on curation: proprietary brands, a “Switch to Better” assortment programme now covering 50 product categories, and a clean-food private label called Noice that management credits with unusually high customer retention. “The view is that they’ll focus on selling more to their good users, and not chase new users who may not be that profitable,” says Meena. “But I still don’t understand the focus on premium private label in an era of D2C brands.”

Advertisement

His confusion stems from what the competition is doing. Blinkit, which released its Q1 FY27 earnings last week, is betting on selection: bigger stores, wider assortment, more of everything, a strategy that has worked well for the company. Swiggy, on the other hand, is betting on curation: fewer additions, tighter choices, and products the platform itself has a hand in making. One is Amazon’s theory of retail: endless choice. The other is Costco’s: fewer products, chosen well, and increasingly its own.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that retail strategy. Whether it succeeds is a different question. But the immediate issue is the timing of the company’s pivot back towards growth.

DON'T MISS | Swiggy becomes majority Indian-owned by shareholding as foreign stake falls below 50%; stock jumps 6%

Essentially, the company spent roughly five quarters telling investors that unit economics came first. It accepted slower GOV growth, lost users, and focused on contribution margins until it reached break-even. Now, almost immediately after getting there, it wants faster growth.

A new leader, a bigger test

Whether this reflects confidence—that Swiggy has rebuilt the economics enough to invest for growth again—or competitive necessity remains unclear. Viewed alongside the spate of top-level exits in recent months, the pivot raises a broader question about what is changing inside Instamart.

Advertisement

Chief operating officer Ankit Jain and chief business officer Hari Kumar left the company in June. Then, on July 28, two days before Q1 earnings, Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha resigned with immediate effect.

The leadership team that steered Instamart towards contribution break-even has been largely dismantled, with the captain of the ship leaving “to pursue opportunities outside the organisation” just two days before earnings.

Many of these questions remain unanswered. Swiggy has brought in Nandita Sinha from Myntra to take charge of Instamart. Sinha has spent more than two decades at companies such as Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever, before joining Myntra as CEO.

MUST READ | Swiggy partners with Zerodha Fund House: Riders can now invest in MFs directly through rider app, starting at just...

Her track record across these businesses is in merchandising and assortment, a different skill set from the operational scaling Jha was brought in to do.

Morgan Stanley’s analysts describe Instamart’s recent run as a deliberate trade-off of market share for margin, and view Sinha’s appointment as an opportunity to regain that lost share. That aligns with the company’s renewed guidance that growth, rather than margins, will now take precedence. Clearly, Sinha has her task cut out.

“It would be interesting to see what will be the focus for Nandita,” says Meena. “Whether it will be growth or profitability.”

The company has said it can reach overall adjusted EBITDA break-even once annualised NOV crosses roughly ₹60,000 crore, more than double the current run rate. The direction it needs to take is clear. Whether Swiggy’s bet on curation can generate the growth it now wants, without undoing the economics it spent five quarters rebuilding, will define Instamart’s next phase.