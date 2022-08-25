7 things we know about iPhone 14 ahead of its expected Sept 7 launch

Apple has officially confirmed its next launch event on September 9, and we can expect the debut of the new iPhone 14 series. This year, the line-up is rumoured to retain four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an iPhone 14 Max instead of iPhone 14 mini. The Max will basically feature a big 6.7-inch display without the big price tag of Pro Max models. It could still be more expensive than the iPhone 14 - making the latter the most affordable in this year's series.



If you're planning to buy a new iPhone, the iPhone 14 might be on your list. However, based on rumours, the new regular model will more or less be the same as the iPhone 13. Here are seven things we know about the iPhone 14 ahead of its launch on September 9.



--The iPhone 14 is said to come with a design similar to the iPhone 13 series, and only the Pro models are expected to get a major design upgrade. That means we'll see the same dual rear camera module on the back and notch on the front.



--The iPhone 14 is said to feature a glass back design with aluminium frames, just like last year's iPhones.



--Again, it will get the same 6.1-inch OLED display, but might have support for a higher refresh rate. The screen could refresh at 90Hz, instead of the 60Hz display seen on iPhone 13.



--The iPhone 14 is said to come with the same Bionic A15 chipset that is powering the entire iPhone 13 line-up. This is something that many Android manufacturers are already doing, offering an older chip with the standard version and the new one with the premium model.



--There is no doubt that the iPhone 14 series will ship with the latest iOS 16 operating system.



--Similar to the iPhone 13, the upcoming iPhone 14 will reportedly pack a dual camera setup on the back. One of them is said to be the same 12-megapixel primary camera, but this one could have a new ultra-wide-angle camera.



--We might see some new camera features or an enhanced cinematic mode, which remains unavailable on iPhone 12 and below.