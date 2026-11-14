The payouts follow Accenture’s staggered compensation framework across career levels:

Up to Career Level 9 (Team Leads): Receive performance bonuses twice a year, in June and November.

Above Career Level 9: Receive their annual bonus once a year, in November.

While one-time cash rewards are flowing out, permanent base pay revisions and career advancements have stalled during this cycle.

The hold reflects Accenture's recent shift to make June its primary window for base pay increments and promotions, leaving the November-December cycle focused almost exclusively on variable bonuses.

Earlier in June 2026, the Dublin-headquartered IT services giant overhauled its annual increment model by splitting approved raises equally — 50% as a permanent base salary increase and 50% as a one-time lump-sum payment — to reach more staff without inflating long-term fixed payroll costs.

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That followed its June 2025 cycle, which had ended a roughly two-and-a-half-year freeze with hikes of 3% to 13% for employees at Level 8 (Associate Manager) and above, alongside roughly 15,000 promotions in India out of nearly 50,000 globally.

The compensation decisions carry significant weight for the company's Indian operations, which house over 350,000 employees — accounting for roughly 40% of Accenture's global workforce of more than 800,000. Accenture had not issued an official statement on the November payouts at the time of reporting.