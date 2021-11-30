Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Faster and powerful

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is here and on its way to becoming the most powerful streaming device available in the market. Every year, Amazon comes up with an upgraded version of its streaming device and this year, it is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It is currently the most powerful Fire TV Sticks available in the market and the most expensive one as well. Although there are no visible changes in the design of the device, it apparently comes with a new processor that is responsible for faster performance.

It might need a lot of convincing for users to be able to spend extra bucks on a device that looks the same as its predecessors. You can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for Rs 4000, but in order to get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you will have to pay Rs 6499. The only difference that might appease some users is the "Max" moniker attached to the name of the device. Although Amazon boasts of a faster performance that a new and faster processor obviously facilitates, is it worth an upgrade? Read the review



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Design

If you think you will be surprised with a new flashy streaming device, you will be in for a disappointment because there is clearly nothing "Max" about the design. It is packed in the same black dongle that you have seen in the Fire TV Stick, Stick Lite, and all the other Fire TV Stick family members. The dongle has the same matte black finish and comes with an HDMI port to plug into the rear of your TV. If your TV cannot accommodate the Fire TV Stick, there is an HDMI extender. There is a micro-USB port on the side of the device.

The remote features the same D-pad but has a few extra buttons. There are dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime and Netflix. It comes in the same compact form factor, and you would also find a dedicated Alexa button to summon the voice assistant. There is nothing much to say about the design because there is nothing new in the way it looks. If you keep the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it is hard to tell apart. It would have been nicer if Amazon had played up with the design of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max a bit because of the "Max" moniker attached to its name.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Performance

When Amazon announced the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40 per cent more powerful than its predecessor. The 4K Max also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6. Apart from that, the Fire TV Stick comes with the same 4K HDR support, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio as its predecessor. Specifications aside, I noticed one major difference in the Fire TV 4K Max loads app faster than all the previously launched Fire TV Sticks.

Opening and juggling between app are really fast. It only takes a few seconds to go from one app to the other. Even if you plug in the Fire TV 4K Max stick to your old idiot box, you will notice how fast the performance is. And it is nothing to do with how old or new your TV is. The interface is sleek with no visible lag. Even for first time users, setting up the Fire TV Max and switching between apps would not feel too difficult. The interface is a little different from what we have seen before.

The Fire TV 4K Max comes with wide HDR format support, including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG but the stick will adjust the resolution and HDR according to your screen's capability.

As far as the apps are concerned, the device comes pre-installed with the major streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube. You can also download other apps like Boot, SonyLiv and others.

One thing that could be off-putting for me was the banner ads on the home screen. And you would mostly find the Amazon content on the banner. Ads are something you cannot ditch if you are looking for a streaming device on a budget.

The Alexa remote lets you control and the apps. You can simply ask Alexa to switch between apps or ask Alexa to play music, rewind and fast forward music.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Should you buy it?

At Rs 6499, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is among the best streaming devices available in the market. But, unfortunately, it is also the most expensive in the entire Fire TV Stick line-up.

The Fire TV Stick comes with a better, clutter-free interface. The apps load really fast, and switching from one app to another is a breeze. It also comes with support Wi-Fi 6, so you will be able to experience its blazing fast speed if you have that. However, if you already have an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, please do not consider upgrading the device to Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max because there is hardly any difference. The 4K Max also costs more than the Fire TV Stick 4K, so it does not make sense to pay more and get nothing different.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max also features the same design as its predecessors, so if you are expecting the device to look a little fancy, you should pay more and the Fire TV Cube. However, it also comes with many features that are not available in the Fire TV sticks.