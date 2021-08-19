BSNL launches Rs 1498 annual data prepaid plan, here is what it offers

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new prepaid annual data voucher priced at Rs 1498. The data voucher offers unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan will be available starting August 23 in all circles. The plan can be seen as an ideal work-from-home data plan for users carrying on with remote work.

The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom. Now, there are plenty of data vouchers priced under Rs 1500 that offer data-only plans for users. Airtel and Vi also offer data prepaid plans at the same price point.

Airtel Rs 1498 prepaid plan: Airtel offers a data spread. of 24GB data for 365 days. The plan offers unlimited calls and 3600 SMS. This truly unlimited plan also offers additional benefits like Airtel XStream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and online classes.

Vi Rs 1499 prepaid plan: Newly rebranded Vi is offering an annual plan for Rs 1499. This plan offers 24GB data spread with unlimited calls for 365 days. This plan also offers 3600 SMS. As per Vi's website, the plan offers Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. The plan also offers a Rs 75 daily discount on food orders from Zomato with terms and conditions.

Reliance Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This annual plan offers 2GB of data per day with a total data spread of 730GB. The plan offers 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers unlimited domestic calls. The plan also gives complimentary data to Jio apps. This plan has a validity of 365 days.



The telcos also offer many work-from-home plans under Rs 500. One such popular plan offered by the telcos is priced at Rs 251 with monthly benefits. Here is what the plans offer.



Airtel vs BSNL vs Jio vs Vi Rs 251 prepaid plans:

Airtel Rs 251 prepaid plan: Airtel has a Rs 251 prepaid 4G data plan that gives 50GB of data. The validity of this plan exists till the time of the current validity of the plan that the user is subscribed to. This plan is not visible in all circles. Users should also check on the Airtel Thanks app if they do not spot it on the telco's website.

BSNL Rs 251 prepaid plan: BSNL offers work from home prepaid plans tha gives 70GB data for 28 days validity and access to the Zing app.



Jio Rs 251 prepaid plan: Coming to Jio, the telco again offers 50GB data for a validity of 30 days with its Rs 251 prepaid plan.

Vi Rs 251 prepaid plan: Vodafone Idea or Vi also gives 50GB for 28 days and access to Vi movies and TV.