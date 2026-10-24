FBI urges businesses to patch or pull offline vulnerable PHP systems immediately 

If an immediate update is not feasible, the FBI strongly recommends taking the affected system offline until full mitigation can be achieved. Organizations must inventory where PHP operates within their environment, prioritising internet-facing systems and vendor products that bundle PHP.

Operators are also urged to actively monitor web servers for suspicious activity, such as PHP processes unexpectedly launching command shells or downloading files, while ensuring appropriate process-monitoring capabilities are in place.

In the event of a compromise, administrators must isolate affected systems, preserve web server and PHP logs, and report the incident to a local FBI field office or via ic3.gov to help authorities identify threat actors and protect other organizations.

For ongoing updates and technical guidance, reference PHP’s official announcements on php.net, CERT-EU Security Advisory 2026-018, and CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.

Advertisement

What is PHP

PHP (which stands for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a widely used open-source scripting language designed specifically for web development. It runs on a web server to generate dynamic web pages before they are sent to a user's browser.

Key characteristics of PHP include: