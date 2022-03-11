Google Messages gets iMessage reactions, live transcriptions, portrait blur, and other features

Google Messages has got a slew of features and some of the features will make the iPhone users go green with envy. Google Messages has received includes support for iMessage reactions, powerful photo editing tools that will let users blur pictures within the chat, a grammar correction tool, live transcription and other features. Apart from that, Google Messages also comes with a feature to delete one-time passwords after 24 hours.

Here are some of the features Google Message users can get

iMessage Reactions

Google Messages will now display reactions from iPhone users. When you are messaging someone who is using an Android device from iPhone, the iMessage reactions to the messages will be displayed on their phones. Starting on devices set to English, with additional languages to follow.

Separate tab for Business and Personal chats

Google Messages is rolling out a new way to declutter your chatbox. Now you can have separate tabs for personal as well as business messages. Additionally, users can set one-time password messages to be automatically deleted after 24 hours to help reduce the clutter even more. Originally launched in India, this is now expanding to the U.S.

Live transcribe

The Live transcription feature has been developed in collaboration with the premier university for people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, Gallaudet University. Live Transcribe feature offers real-time speech-to-text captions to enable everyday in-person conversations between people who are deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing. The feature is already pre-installed on Pixel and Samsung devices and available as a free download to other Android devices.

Portrait Blur

If you're a Google One member or a Pixel user, you can already use Portrait Blur in Google Photos, a powerful photo editing tool that can intelligently blur the background on photos of people, post-snap. Coming soon to the Photos app on Android, these users will be able to use this effect on photos of more subjects, like pets, food and plants, too. Even if the picture was taken years ago. Even if portrait mode wasn't on at the time. Whether it's photos of your four-legged friends on vacation, an artistic shot of your prized houseplant or just what you had for lunch today, the only thing left to focus on is how you're going to share them.

Google Messages also comes with a feature to delete one-time passwords after 24 hours.