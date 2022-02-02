iMac Pro launch reportedly pushed back to June, is Apple planning a WWDC hardware event?

Apple may be planning to launch a bigger iMac this year, possibly with a 27-inch screen, and it could be called the iMac Pro. Bloomberg's Gurman previously tipped that the iMac Pro launch could happen this spring alongside the next iPhone SE and next iPad. But a new report claims to contradict this timeline and suggests that the launch is now delayed. The iMac Pro may now arrive sometime during the summer in the US, meaning we are looking at a debut in or after June.

June is when Apple holds its annual developers conference, WWDC, so maybe this time we could finally see a hardware event. Apple has time and again announced new hardware at WWDC, but that has been on and off. The last hardware announcement was for the Mac Pro, which came during WWDC 2019, and Apple could repeat it this year with the launch of the iMac Pro, but details are scarce right now.

Ross Young, an analyst with Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has said that the iMac Pro may now arrive during the summer in the US. That timeline includes the months of June to September. If history is any proof, Apple holds two events between these months: WWDC in June and the iPhone launch in September. Macs have preferably been assigned for launch at the developers conference mostly, so it is a little difficult to guess that Apple would bring its top-end iMac Pro alongside the new iPhones in 2022.

Previous reports have said that the iMac Pro will come with a processor with a performance like the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which debuted last year with the Apple MacBook Pro. This unannounced processor will be faster than the M1 that powers last year's 24-inch iMac and even the M2 processor that reports suggested will be inside the next MacBook Air model. The design of the 27-inch iMac Pro, however, will be the same as last year's iMac, per reports. That means thin bezels and funky colours, but there is a high chance that a sober colour may be available.

Gurman has predicted that Apple's portfolio this year will be its biggest in terms of launches by far. The 2022 lineup may include an iMac Pro, a Mac mini, a new MacBook Air, an entry-level MacBook Pro, the iPhone 14 series with four models, an iPhone SE 5G, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and new AirPods Pro. And to top it all, Apple may finally introduce its first augmented and virtual reality headset towards the end of 2022.