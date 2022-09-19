Kochi man travels to Dubai to buy iPhone 14 Pro 512GB for a lower price

New iPhones are finally here. There are four models in total - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Considering the specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro looks most impressive since it offers the goodness of Pro Max (all the new features) at a relatively lower price tag. One of Apple's die-hard fans from Kochi, Dheeraj Palliyil, was so excited about the iPhone 14 Pro that he travelled all the way to Dubai to get the phone. Palliyil said that he wanted to be one of the first to purchase the new iPhone model in India.

Palliyil took to his Instagram account to announce traveling to Dubai to buy the iPhone 14 Pro 512GB model. This variant comes at a price of Rs 1,59,900 in India but in Dubai, it is available for a much lower price tag. Palliyil purchased the iPhone model for 5,949 AED, which comes to around Rs 1,29,000. While this seems like a great deal for many, unfortunately, Palliyil ended up paying a lot extra (around Rs 10,000). How? Let's explain.

Unlike most people, Palliyil travelled to Dubai just to buy the iPhone 14 Pro model. He ended up paying around Rs 40,000 on flight tickets (both sides). While Palliyil isn't the only one who has travelled to a foreign land to buy cheaper iPhones, he surely is one of the few people who travelled just to buy the phone. Usually, people plan a holiday during which they decide to buy a new iPhone, which seems fair. So, overall, if we calculate, Palliyil ended up spending Rs 1,69,900 for iPhone 14 Pro 512GB, which is (around) Rs 10,000 more than the Indian price.

Speaking to some publications, Palliyil said that he is an Apple fan and goes to Dubai almost every time a new iPhone launches. Sharing details about this year's purchase, Palliyil revealed that he waited in long queues for around 4 days to buy the iPhone 14 Pro. He purchased the phone from a premium Apple reseller in Mirdif City Centre, Dubai.

"It was during the launch of iPhone 8 in 2017 that I came to Dubai first to purchase it. I managed to purchase the iPhone 11 Pro Max first from the same seller in Mirdif City Centre when sales started in Dubai in 2019, even weeks before the launch of the model in India. I was also the first customer when the sale of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 started in Dubai," Palliyil told the publication.

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro is already available across various platforms - online and offline. It comes in four models - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB - and starts at Rs 1,29,900.