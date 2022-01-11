Moto Razr 3 specifications leak ahead of launch

Days after a Lenovo executive confirmed that the company is working on a successor to the Razr 2020, new details about the upcoming foldable smartphone have emerged online. Motorola was one of the first companies to introduce a foldable smartphone in the market but seems like the Lenovo-owned company wants to get better at its business and launch an improved version of the previous foldable designs. The Moto Razr was unveiled in 2019 and the 5G version of the smartphone was dropped in 2020.

As per Android Authority report, a Lemon executive has confirmed that a third generation of the Moto Razr is coming next year. The executive has revealed that the new Moto Razr would come with "more advanced chip computing power". He also said that the third generation Razr would come with a better "man-machine interface" and "atmospheric appearance". The product will be initially launched in China.

Currently, Motorola sells the Moto Razr 2019 and the Razr 5G in 2020. The Moto Razr 5G is available in India for Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone was earlier being sold online for Rs 1,0,9,000, but it can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 89,999 on Flipkart. The older Moto Razr is available for Rs 54,999 in India. The smartphone was earlier being sold for Rs 74,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Moto Razr 5G: Specifications

Moto Razr 5G comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. There is a secondary display at the rear panel of the phone, which has a 2.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

Moto Razr 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

Motorola Razr 5G features a 48-megapixel quad pixel camera on the rear. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with an F2.2 aperture. However, the 48-megapixel shooter can be used as a rear camera when the phone is unfolded, and it can be used as a front camera when the phone is unfolded.

Moto Razr 5G houses a 2800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower Charger. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box, but it can be upgraded to Android 11. When folded the Moto Razr 5G measures 72.6 x 91.7 x 16 whereas when you unfold the smartphone, it measures 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9. The smartphone weighs 192g.



