Need a PDF or Word file? Gemini app can now turn prompts into ready-to-use documents

Google has rolled out a productivity update to the Gemini app, allowing users to directly generate “downloadable and ready-to-share files.” The AI chatbot app now gets ability to generate workspace files using a simple text prompt. The feature aims to reduce the need for manually copying, pasting, and reformatting text or data. Know more about how the feature works on the Gemini app.

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Create workspace files on Gemini app: How it works

Google brings support for creating Workspace files, such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, CSV, LaTeX, TXT (Plain Text), RTF (Rich Text Format), and MD (Markdown) on the Gemini app. The tech giant says users can export their budget proposal to a Microsoft Excel (.xlsx) file, or take unorganised notes or random thoughts and turn them into a clean bullet-point outline or draft.

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Google shared a video showcasing an example of how this upgrade can be used. Users can prompt Gemini like, “ Create an in-depth study guide as a PDF in LaTeX format using my lecture notes. Include visuals, graphs, and equations.”

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The update has already started to roll out to Gemini app users globally, to Google Workspace customers, individual subscribers, and to personal accounts as well.

Previously, Google Workspace introduced Workspace Intelligence at the Google Cloud Next 2026 event. This feature gains the ability to understand how different files, projects, and people are connected across Google apps like Google Docs, Google Slides, and Gmail. Then it can automate tasks and workflows more intelligently.

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The Workspace Intelligence can summarise related emails and documents together, suggest relevant files for a project, automatically create reports or presentations, and help teams collaborate more efficiently.

In addition, Google also released the “memories” feature to Gemini, allowing the chatbot to remember important details about the user based on their conversation. However, this feature is currently available in the UK and other European countries.