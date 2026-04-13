Noida protest traffic update: 3 navigation apps to find alternate routes quickly

Amid the ongoing protest by employees at Noida’s Hosiery Complex, traffic movement across the city has been severely impacted, with long stretches of roads witnessing heavy congestion on Monday. Majorly, sector 62, and Delhi-Noida entry points, roads connecting business hubs and industrial zones are the most impacted.

Therefore, if you are planning to commute via these routes, it is advisable to rely on real-time navigation apps that can help you identify alternative routes, avoid traffic, and reach your destination without delays.

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3 navigation apps to use during Noida protest

Mappls by MapmyIndia: India has its own navigation app called Mappls, which is developed by MapmyIndia. Since it is built in India, it provides localised and hyper-accurate Indian maps and offers features like Real-time traffic updates, lane guidance, and more, making it perfect to use during times like protests. It also provides alerts about speed breakers, potholes, sharp turns, and speed cameras

Google Maps: Many smartphone users are familiar with Google Maps, making it another great option to rely on during protests in Noida. It offers features like live traffic overlays, multiple route options, and public transit integration to help avoid blocked or congested roads when protest routes change unexpectedly.

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NaviMaps: Another best navigation map to use is NaviMaps, which offers a 3D-based immersive navigation experience. It is also powered by MapmyIndia, making it perfect for Indian commuters and for people navigating during the protests. In addition, NaviMaps let you pre‑download maps of Noida and Delhi‑NCR, then provides turn‑by‑turn guidance without internet connectivity.

Also read: Google Chrome gets vertical tabs and immersive reading mode: Know how they work

Latest traffic advisory: routes to avoid

As per the latest traffic advisory, commuters are advised to avoid the following stretches to minimise delays:

Sector 62 cluster: The stretch near Fortis Hospital, the Sector 62 Roundabout to NIB Police Post, and roads leading toward the Sector 59 Metro station.

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Border points: Chilla Border is heavily congested; traffic is being diverted toward the DND Flyway.

Industrial zones: Roads surrounding the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2, the Sector 60 Underpass, and the Model Town Circle.

Major links: NH-9 (formerly NH-24) entry points near protest zones and the Rajnigandha Chowk during peak hours.